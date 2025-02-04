Nick Sirianni Coaching Record

2021 — Lost wild card to Tampa Bay 31-15. 2022 — Won divisional playoff against New York Giants 38-7; won…

2021 — Lost wild card to Tampa Bay 31-15.

2022 — Won divisional playoff against New York Giants 38-7; won NFC championship against San Francisco 31-7; lost Super Bowl to Kansas City 38-35.

2023 — Lost wild card to Tampa Bay 32-9.

2024 — Won wild card against Green Bay 22-10; won divisional playoff against Los Angeles Rams 28-22; won NFC championship against Washington 55-23.

