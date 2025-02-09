NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14
Sunday, Jan. 12
Buffalo 31, Denver 7
Philadelphia 22, Green Bay 10
Washington 23, Tampa Bay 20
Monday, Jan. 13
L.A. Rams 27, Minnesota 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kansas City 23, Houston 14
Washington 45, Detroit 31
Sunday, Jan. 19
Philadelphia 28, L.A. Rams 22
Buffalo 27, Baltimore 25
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 26
AFC
Kansas City 32, Buffalo 29
NFC
Philadelphia 55, Washington 23
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 9
At New Orleans
Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 22
