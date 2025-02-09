NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11 Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12 Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14 Sunday, Jan. 12…

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14

Sunday, Jan. 12

Buffalo 31, Denver 7

Philadelphia 22, Green Bay 10

Washington 23, Tampa Bay 20

Monday, Jan. 13

L.A. Rams 27, Minnesota 9

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 18

Kansas City 23, Houston 14

Washington 45, Detroit 31

Sunday, Jan. 19

Philadelphia 28, L.A. Rams 22

Buffalo 27, Baltimore 25

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 26

AFC

Kansas City 32, Buffalo 29

NFC

Philadelphia 55, Washington 23

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9

At New Orleans

Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 22

