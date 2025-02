The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: CB Steven Nelson, CB Keith…

The National Football League Inactive Report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: CB Steven Nelson, CB Keith Taylor, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, T Ethan Driskell, DE Malik Herring. PHILADELPHIA: DE Bryce Huff, QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, S Lewis Cine, OL Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, WR Ainias Smith.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.