NFL franchise tags increase with a record-high salary cap

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $40,242,000, up $7.5 million from last year.

The league released figures for franchise and transition tags on Friday, a day after announcing the salary cap has increased to a record-high $279.2 million in 2025.

Linebackers are second to quarterbacks with a franchise number of $25,452,000 and defensive tackles are close behind at $25,123,100.

The remaining franchise tag numbers are:

Wide Receiver: $23,959,000

Running Back: $13,640,000

Tight End: $13,826,000

Offensive Linemen: $23,402,000

Defensive End: $22,062,000

Cornerback: $20,187,000

Safety: $18,601,000

Kicker/Punter: $6,313,000

The transition tag for quarterbacks is $35,377,000. The remaining transition figures by position are:

Running Back: $11,067,000

Wide Receiver: $21,441,000

Tight End: $11,712,000

Offensive Linemen: $21,271,000

Defensive End: $19,872,000

Defensive Tackle: $20,849,000

Linebacker: $20,862,000

Cornerback: $17,595,000

Safety: $15,027,000

Kicker/Punter: $5,730,000

The deadline for teams to designate a franchise or transition tag is 4 p.m. ET on March 4.

