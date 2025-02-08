Nelly delivers hits at ‘Homecoming’ Super Bowl week concert in historic New Orleans restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nelly brought his signature St. Louis swagger to a New Orleans institution, turning a nearly seven-decade-old…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nelly brought his signature St. Louis swagger to a New Orleans institution, turning a nearly seven-decade-old restaurant into a Super Bowl week party.

The multi-Grammy winner packed Brennan’s on Friday night, delivering a hit-filled set at the h.wood “Homecoming” concert with DraftKings. As fans rushed the stage, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and actor Jaleel White kicked back in the VIP area, while Flavor Flav enjoyed the show from a prime onstage spot.

Chainsmokers went on before Nelly, performing a number of their hits from “Closer” to “Roses.”

Before Nelly’s appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set.

While Flavor Flav recorded him, Nelly went on to perform several jams including “Ride Wit Me,” “E.I.” and “Air Force Ones.” Many in the crowd recited Kelly Rowland-sang chorus of “Dilemma,” which won a Grammy in 2003. He also performed “Hot in Here,” another Grammy winner in that same year.

The Homecoming concert show was a part of a night filled with other concerts across the New Orleans area before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Shaquille O’Neal held his carnival-style Shaq’s Funhouse with Ludacris and John Summit headlining the concert. Some attendees included rapper Sexyy Red, football player Desean Jackson, NBA great Paul Pierce and Patrick Surtain II, who was recently awarded the NFL’s defensive player of the year honor.

