Joe Thuney’s switch from All-Pro guard to fill-in tackle has helped elevate the Chiefs’ offense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were rolling to the best record in the NFL when they faced a bit of a crisis.

Their left tackles had struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side, threatening the ability of the Kansas City offense to execute at a high level.

The solution?

Moving All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney a few feet over to tackle helped plug that hole. It’s one of the reasons the Chiefs have a chance to win a third straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It shows that he’s unselfish,” offensive line coach Andy Heck said. “He’s about the team. He’s such a great player, period. But especially as a guard. Then to go out to a position that he hasn’t played in a long time and not even bat an eye and say ‘yeah whatever you need, I’ll do it.’ He’s got a great job for us and seems to have quieted down the whole offense so we can function efficiently.”

Thuney allowed no pressures at all in the AFC title game against Buffalo, according to Pro Football Focus, and has allowed only three in his last three games as he has made a quick adjustment to a position he hadn’t played regularly since his final year in college at N.C. State in 2015.

Thuney had played only 82 snaps at left tackle in eight-plus seasons before moving over late in a Black Friday game against the Raiders as a visibly frustrated Mahomes had a second straight game with five sacks taken.

Thuney said the coaches approached him about the move and he was willing to make the switch even if it was a big adjustment.

“You’re out in so much more space and you’re just, you’re kind of blocking different style guys with defensive ends compared to defensive tackles,” he said. “So just trying to deal with that in these big acres of space that it feels like.”

Thuney went back to his usual spot the following week before returning to left tackle in a Week 15 win over Cleveland and he has stayed there the rest of the season. Mahomes’ sack rate has fallen from 7% the first 14 weeks to 2.7% since Thuney made the move.

Mahomes called Thuney a “gold-jacket” guy in reference to his prediction that he will eventually make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He’s a great pass protector,” Heck said. ”He has very good anticipation and balance. More often than not, an O-lineman gets in trouble because they’ve got something to get themselves in trouble. They overset. They don’t set far enough. They overreact. But he doesn’t seem to do those things. He keeps everything quiet and is more efficient and that’s what makes him one of the best.”

Thuney was drafted in the third round by New England in 2016 and immediately became the starter at left guard on a team that went on to win the Super Bowl. Thuney won a title again with the Patriots in 2018 and then left to join Kansas City as a prized free agent acquisition in 2021.

Thuney has added two more Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs and a win on Sunday would make him the third player with five rings, although he didn’t play in the game last season against San Francisco. The only other players with at least five rings are Thuney’s quarterback in New England, Tom Brady (seven), and Charles Haley (five).

“I still have to pinch myself sometimes,” Thuney said. “It’s incredible. Fortunate to get drafted by an organization like the Patriots and then fortunate in free agency when the Chiefs came calling. It’s been incredible.”

