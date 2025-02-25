GM John Spytek indicates Raiders and DE Maxx Crosby want to get a new deal

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby does not have any guaranteed money left on his contract. However, general…

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby does not have any guaranteed money left on his contract.

However, general manager John Spytek indicated Tuesday both sides were aligned on getting a new deal done.

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million extension in March 2022 that takes him through the 2026 season. The club last May gave him a $6 million raise for the 2024 season and another $1.2 million for this next season.

“I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here, and I think that’s what he wants, too,” Spytek said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “We’ll go forward with that in mind.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis was to the point.

“Maxx isn’t going anywhere,” Davis said before a Las Vegas Aces news conference in Henderson, Nevada. Davis also owns the WNBA franchise.

Crosby has played all six seasons for the Raiders and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2023. He had a combined 35 sacks and 58 tackles for loss between 2021 and 2023.

But Crosby hurt his ankle Sept. 15 at Baltimore and played through that injury until finally deciding with four games left last season to undergo surgery. He had 7 1/2 sacks and 17 tackles for loss at the time he stepped away.

Crosby has been the heartbeat of the defense, setting the tone with a strong work ethic he applies in and out of season to go with a motor that makes him an elite NFL pass rusher.

“I have an immense amount of respect for Maxx, the way he plays the game, the passion he plays with,” Spytek said. “This is what (first-year coach) Pete (Carroll) and I have talked about. We want that to be what a Raider looks like, and he’s a great shining example of that, too.”

Crosby was part of a defensive line decimated by injuries. End Malcolm Koonce didn’t play all season because of a knee injury, and tackle Christian Wilkins broke his foot just five games into the season.

