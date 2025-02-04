Former Packers kicker Mason Crosby announces retirement from NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who didn’t play in the NFL this season,…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who didn’t play in the NFL this season, is retiring from football.

The 40-year-old Crosby announced his decision Tuesday during his radio show on Milwaukee’s 105.7 The Fan. He ends his career as the Packers’ all-time leading scorer after kicking for Green Bay from 2007-22.

“I’m just so, so thankful, so grateful for the opportunity to come to Green Bay in 2007, drafted in the sixth round out of the University of Colorado, to become a Packer and to be a part of this fraternity and legacy, the history of the Green Bay Packers,” Crosby said. “It’s about the fans. It’s about the people. It’s about my teammates. For me, I was always a ‘we’ guy. We’re doing this. We’re dominating and winning the NFC North nine times while I was a Green Bay Packer for 16 years, making the playoffs, winning the Super Bowl as a team. For me, everything I remember and everything I think about is about the team.”

Crosby made 81.3% of his career field-goal attempts (400 of 492) and 97.2% of his extra points (739 of 760) during a career spent almost entirely in Green Bay.

The Packers opted against re-signing Crosby in 2023 and instead drafted Anders Carlson in the sixth round of that year’s draft. Crosby played three games for the New York Giants in 2023 and went 5 of 7 on field-goal attempts. He spent this season away from the game.

Crosby’s 1,918 points with Green Bay gave him 864 more than any other Packer. Ryan Longwell ranks second on Green Bay’s career scoring list with 1,054 points from 1997-2005. Counting those three games with the Giants, Crosby scored 1,939 points to rank 11th in NFL history.

Crosby also appeared in a franchise-record 258 games with the Packers, three more than Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre played for Green Bay from 1992-2007.

