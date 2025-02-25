Chiefs GM Brett Veach says Travis Kelce ‘was fired up’ to keep playing after season ended

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Kelce “was fired up” to keep playing after the season ended and the Kansas City Chiefs…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Kelce “was fired up” to keep playing after the season ended and the Kansas City Chiefs are expecting the star tight end to return for another year.

“How we left it at the end of the season is that he was fired up,” general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “He has one more year under contract. Still think he has that fire and desire to play, and as far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline. I think we left it as he’d be back and we’re excited to get him back and get him going.”

The 35-year-old Kelce has been mulling whether to retire or make another run. The four-time All-Pro professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl. He has laid the groundwork for a career in TV and has a popular podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. His relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift has made him a mega-celebrity.

Kelce said on his podcast he would “take some time” to figure out if he would retire or return for another season.

Coach Andy Reid told Kelce to take time away to decide on his future.

“That’s up to Travis,” Reid said. “At this point, get out of town and relax. That’s my motto for these guys. They played a lot of games for a consistent amount of seasons here. So you get to the end and you’ve exhausted yourself mentally and physically. … step back and take care of that, then we’ll talk.”

Kelce’s contract includes an $11.5 million roster bonus due March 15. Veach said the team is moving forward with its offseason plans “as if he’s here.”

The Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.