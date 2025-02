1972_Eagles 21, Chiefs 20 1992_Chiefs 24, Eagles 17 1998_Chiefs 24, Eagles 21 2001_Eagles 23, Chiefs 10 2005_Eagles 37, Chiefs 31…

1972_Eagles 21, Chiefs 20

1992_Chiefs 24, Eagles 17

1998_Chiefs 24, Eagles 21

2001_Eagles 23, Chiefs 10

2005_Eagles 37, Chiefs 31

2009_Eagles 34, Chiefs 14

2013_Chiefs 26, Eagles 16

2017_Chiefs 27, Eagles 20

2021_Chiefs 42, Eagles 30

2023_Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 (Super Bowl LVII)

2023_Eagles 21, Chiefs 17

