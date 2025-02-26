Cardinals to invest $100 million into new practice facility after low marks on NFLPA survey

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals say they are planning to invest roughly $100 million to build a new…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals say they are planning to invest roughly $100 million to build a new training facility at the team’s current location, following low marks for facilities in the yearly NFL Players Association survey that was released on Wednesday.

The Cardinals finished 32nd overall out of 32 teams in this year’s report, with players giving the team a D+ grade for treatment of families, a D- for the food and dining area, an F- for the locker room and a D- for the training room.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible environment, facilities and resources and to give our team the greatest opportunity to succeed,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

“We are working hard to achieve that. Last season, we shared with our players the plans for a new training facility at the existing Tempe location with a targeted completion date of 2027.

“We have hired Rossetti, a leading architecture firm that has worked with a number of NFL teams on their new facilities, and the design process is underway. We will continue to explore all the other ways — large and small — that we can get better in every single area of our operation.”

The Cardinals did score well in certain areas of the NFLPA report, including an A for head coach Jonathan Gannon, a B for team travel and a B for the nutritionist/dietician.

Owner Michael Bidwill received a D- from the players, ranking 30th out of 32.

