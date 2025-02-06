Live Radio
AP NFL Offensive Rookie Voting

The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 9:40 PM

The voting for the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Jayden Daniels, Washington:49-1-0-0-0: 495

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas: 1-32-11-5-1: 214

Bo Nix, Denver: 0-15-21-7-1: 153

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville: 0-2-8-15-18: 82

Malik Nabers, New York Giants: 0-0-4-13-13: 51

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay: 0-0-1-8-12: 31

Drake Maye, New England: 0-0-3-0-0: 9

Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-2-0-2: 8

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-0-2-1: 5

Caleb Williams, Chicago: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

