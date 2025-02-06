AP NFL Offensive Rookie Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Jayden Daniels, Washington:49-1-0-0-0: 495
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas: 1-32-11-5-1: 214
Bo Nix, Denver: 0-15-21-7-1: 153
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville: 0-2-8-15-18: 82
Malik Nabers, New York Giants: 0-0-4-13-13: 51
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay: 0-0-1-8-12: 31
Drake Maye, New England: 0-0-3-0-0: 9
Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-2-0-2: 8
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-0-2-1: 5
Caleb Williams, Chicago: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
