AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 35-8-3-3-1: 406
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: 12-7-5-5-3: 183
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati: 0-25-8-10-2: 171
Derrick Henry, Baltimore: 1-2-18-4-10: 92
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 1-5-8-7-5: 78
Josh Allen, Buffalo: 1-2-5-2-9: 48
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota: 0-0-2-9-3: 27
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit: 0-1-0-6-4: 21
Jared Goff, Detroit: 0-0-1-1-0: 5
Joe Thuney, Kansas City: 0-0-0-2-0: 4
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
George Kittle, San Francisco: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Penei Sewell, Detroit: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Jayden Daniels, Washington: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
