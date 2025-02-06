AP NFL Defensive Rookie Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams: 37-10-2-0-1: 427
Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia: 9-23-10-1-2: 239
Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams: 1-5-11-11-6: 96
Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia: 0-5-14-8-8: 91
Chop Robinson, Miami: 0-4-6-16-5: 75
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay: 0-1-3-4-8: 30
Tarheeb Still, Los Angeles Chargers: 1-0-3-2-4: 27
Calen Bullock, Houston: 1-0-0-2-3: 17
Mike Sainristil, Washington: 1-0-0-0-4: 14
Kamari Lassiter, Houston: 0-1-0-2-4: 13
Nate Wiggins, Baltimore: 0-0-0-3-1: 7
T’Vondre Sweat, Tennessee: 0-1-0-0-0: 5
Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis: 0-0-1-0-2: 5
Malik Mustapha, San Francisco: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Terrion Arnold, Detroit: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
