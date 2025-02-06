AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 31-9-3-2-2: 370
J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers: 3-22-14-6-1: 195
Sam Darnold, Minnesota: 8-2-3-1-1: 102
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo: 3-6-4-5-4: 86
Christian Gonzalez, New England: 2-3-7-6-1: 69
Tim Patrick, Detroit: 3-1-3-8-7: 67
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: 0-1-2-8-3: 30
Nick Chubb, Cleveland: 0-1-7-0-2: 28
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh: 0-2-0-4-6: 24
Kyler Murray, Arizona: 0-1-2-4-2: 21
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia: 0-0-1-0-5: 8
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta: 0-0-0-2-4: 8
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-1-1-2: 7
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 0-1-0-0-0: 5
Russell Wilson, Denver: 0-1-0-0-0: 5
Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-1-0-1: 4
Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia: 0-0-1-0-0: 3
Zach Ertz, Washington: 0-0-1-0-0: 3
Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Jameson Williams, Detroit: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Cam Akers, Minnesota: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Mark Andrews, Baltimore: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Jack Conklin, Cleveland: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
