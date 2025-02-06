Live Radio
AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 9:34 PM

The voting for the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 31-9-3-2-2: 370

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers: 3-22-14-6-1: 195

Sam Darnold, Minnesota: 8-2-3-1-1: 102

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo: 3-6-4-5-4: 86

Christian Gonzalez, New England: 2-3-7-6-1: 69

Tim Patrick, Detroit: 3-1-3-8-7: 67

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: 0-1-2-8-3: 30

Nick Chubb, Cleveland: 0-1-7-0-2: 28

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh: 0-2-0-4-6: 24

Kyler Murray, Arizona: 0-1-2-4-2: 21

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia: 0-0-1-0-5: 8

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta: 0-0-0-2-4: 8

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-1-1-2: 7

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 0-1-0-0-0: 5

Russell Wilson, Denver: 0-1-0-0-0: 5

Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-1-0-1: 4

Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia: 0-0-1-0-0: 3

Zach Ertz, Washington: 0-0-1-0-0: 3

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Jameson Williams, Detroit: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Cam Akers, Minnesota: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Mark Andrews, Baltimore: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Jack Conklin, Cleveland: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

