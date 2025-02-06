Live Radio
Home » NFL News » AP NFL Assistant Coach…

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 8:16 PM

The NFL Assistant Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2024 — Ben Johnson, Detroit

2023 — Jim Schwartz, Cleveland

2022 — DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco

2021 — Dan Quinn, Dallas

2020 — Brian Daboll, Buffalo

2019 — Greg Roman, Baltimore

2018 — Vic Fangio, Chicago

2017 — Pat Shurmur, Minnesota

2016 — Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta

2015 — Wade Phillips, Denver

2014 — Todd Bowles, Arizona

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up