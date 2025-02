Andy Reid on his coaching future with the Chiefs: ‘I’ll be back’

Coach Andy Reid doesn't plan to leave the Kansas City sideline any time soon. The 66-year-old put to rest any talk that he was ready to hang it up if Kansas City wins a third straight title.

As Reid prepares the Chiefs for their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, the 66-year-old put to rest any talk that he was ready to hang it up if Kansas City wins a third straight title.

“Yes, I’ll be back,” Reid said Tuesday.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hopes Reid has many years left on the sideline.

“I don’t have a sense that he’s remotely close to wanting to be done,” he told Kansas City-area reporters. “I think he’s always said he’ll know when the time is right and I’m sure he’ll share with me before he shares with everyone else — at least, I hope so. I don’t sense he’s anywhere close to being done.”

Reid has a chance to become one of the NFL’s most accomplished coaches. A win on Sunday would make him the third coach with at least four Super Bowl titles along with Bill Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four).

Reid also ranks fourth all time with 301 wins in the regular season and playoffs and has a chance to break Don Shula’s record of 347 wins. Reid said none of that is what motivates him to keep coaching.

“That’s not part of it,” he said. “I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game.”

