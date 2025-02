Andy Reid Coaching Record

2000 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 21-3; lost divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 20-10. 2001 — Won wild…

2000 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 21-3; lost divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 20-10.

2001 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 31-9; won divisional playoff against Chicago 33-19; lost NFC championship to St. Louis 29-24.

2002 — Won divisional playoff against Atlanta 20-6; lost NFC championship to Tampa Bay 27-10.

2003 — Won divisional playoff against Green Bay 20-17, OT; lost NFC championship to Carolina 14-3.

2004 — Won divisional playoff Minnesota 27-14; won NFC championship against Atlanta 27-10; lost Super Bowl to New England 24-21.

2006 — Won wild card against New York Giants 23-20; lost divisional playoff to New Orleans 27-24.

2008 — Won wild card against Minnesota 26-14; won divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 23-11; lost NFC championship to Arizona 32-25.

2009 — Lost wild card to Dallas 34-14.

2010 — Lost wild card to Green Bay 21-16.

2013 — Lost wild card to Indianapolis 26-24.

2015 — Won wild card against Houston 30-0; lost divisional playoff to New England 27-20.

2016 — Lost divisional to Pittsburgh 18-16.

2017 — Lost wild card to Tennessee 22-21.

2018 — Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 31-13; lost AFC championship to New England 37-31, OT.

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Houston 51-31; won AFC championship against Tennessee 35-24.

2020 — Won divisional playoff against Cleveland 22-17; won AFC championship against Buffalo 38-24; lost Super Bowl to Tampa Bay 31-9.

2021 — Won wild card against Pittsburgh 42-21; won divisional playff against Buffalo 42-36, OT; lost AFC championship to Cincinnati 27-24, OT.

2022 — Won divisional playoff against Jacksonville 27-20; won AFC championship against Cincinnati 23-20.

2023 — Won divisional playoff against Buffalo 27-24; won AFC championship against Baltimore 17-10; won Super Bowl against San Francisco 25-22, OT.

2024 — Won divisional playoff against Houston 23-14; won AFC championship against Buffalo 32-29.

