Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

SECOND QUARTER Philadelphia Eagles 2nd & 14 at KC 34 (15:00) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to S.Barkley to KC…

SECOND QUARTER

Philadelphia Eagles

2nd & 14 at KC 34 (15:00) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to S.Barkley to KC 30 for 4 yards (N.Bolton; G.Karlaftis).

3rd & 10 at KC 30 (14:21) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by B.Cook at KC 2. B.Cook ran ob at KC 2 for no gain.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 2 (14:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Gray to KC 4 for 2 yards (Q.Mitchell).

2nd & 8 at KC 4 (13:38) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to K.Hunt to KC 9 for 5 yards (M.Williams; J.Sweat).

3rd & 3 at KC 9 (12:53) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.

4th & 3 at KC 9 (12:50) M.Araiza punts 54 yards to PHI 37, Center-J.Winchester. C.DeJean to PHI 43 for 6 yards (J.Williams).

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 43 (12:37) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left guard to PHI 42 for -1 yards (D.Tranquill).

2nd & 11 at PHI 42 (11:56) (Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 46 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).

3rd & 7 at PHI 46 (11:11) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown pushed ob at KC 32 for 22 yards (T.McDuffie).

1st & 10 at KC 32 (10:48) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley right tackle to KC 30 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill; T.Wharton).

2nd & 8 at KC 30 (10:15) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to S.Barkley to KC 27 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).

3rd & 5 at KC 27 (9:34) (Shotgun) J.Hurts left end to KC 25 for 2 yards (J.Reid).

4th & 8 at KC 30 (8:42) J.Elliott 48 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.

Philadelphia 10, Kansas City 0

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback to the KC 30.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 30 (8:38) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 26 for -4 yards (J.Sweat).

2nd & 14 at KC 26 (7:58) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 24 for -2 yards (sack split by J.Hunt and J.Sweat).

3rd & 16 at KC 24 (7:16) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for D.Hopkins INTERCEPTED by C.DeJean at KC 38. C.DeJean for 38 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.

Philadelphia 17, Kansas City 0

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback to the KC 30.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 30 (7:03) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 28 for -2 yards (M.Ojomo).

2nd & 12 at KC 28 (6:27) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right guard to KC 31 for 3 yards (O.Burks).

3rd & 9 at KC 31 (5:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 24 for -7 yards (M.Williams).

4th & 16 at KC 24 (4:57) M.Araiza punts 42 yards to PHI 34, Center-J.Winchester, fair catch by C.DeJean.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 34 (4:49) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right tackle to PHI 43 for 9 yards (M.Pennel).

2nd & 1 at PHI 43 (4:20) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts right guard to PHI 45 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill; C.Jones).

1st & 10 at PHI 45 (3:35) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left guard to PHI 48 for 3 yards (D.Tranquill).

PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at PHI 45 – No Play.

1st & 20 at PHI 35 (3:07) (Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 29 for -6 yards (G.Karlaftis).

2nd & 26 at PHI 29 (2:28) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley.

PENALTY on KC-N.Bolton, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at PHI 29.

1st & 10 at PHI 44 (2:25) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell left end pushed ob at PHI 44 for no gain (N.Bolton).

2nd & 10 at PHI 44 (2:15) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert ran ob at KC 49 for 7 yards (C.Jones).

3rd & 3 at KC 49 (2:00) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.

4th & 3 at KC 49 (1:56) B.Mann punts 43 yards to KC 6, Center-R.Lovato, out of bounds.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 6 (1:49) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by Z.Baun at KC 14. Z.Baun to KC 14 for no gain.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at KC 14 (1:45) (Shotgun) J.Hurts right tackle to KC 12 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu; D.Tranquill).

2nd & 8 at KC 12 (1:40) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.

Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 0

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback to the KC 30.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 30 (1:35) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right tackle to KC 39 for 9 yards (M.Williams).

PENALTY on KC-T.Smith, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at KC 30 – No Play.

1st & 20 at KC 20 (1:27) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to S.Perine (N.Smith).

Penalty on KC-C.Humphrey, Ineligible Downfield Pass, declined.

2nd & 20 at KC 20 (1:23) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Brown to KC 29 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

3rd & 11 at KC 29 (:40) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to D.Hopkins.

4th & 11 at KC 29 (:34) M.Araiza punts 42 yards to PHI 29, Center-J.Winchester. C.DeJean to PHI 37 for 8 yards (S.Bozeman).

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 37 (:25) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right guard to PHI 39 for 2 yards (C.Conner).

END QUARTER

Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 0

MORE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.