Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

FOURTH QUARTER Philadelphia 2nd & 6 at PHI 34 (15:00) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to S.Barkley ran ob at…

FOURTH QUARTER

Philadelphia

2nd & 6 at PHI 34 (15:00) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to S.Barkley ran ob at PHI 45 for 11 yards (C.Conner).

1st & 10 at PHI 45 (14:21) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left tackle to PHI 48 for 3 yards (M.Pennel; N.Bolton).

2nd & 7 at PHI 48 (13:37) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to KC 43 for 9 yards (T.McDuffie).

1st & 10 at KC 43 (12:56) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right tackle to KC 44 for -1 yards (C.Omenihu).

2nd & 11 at KC 44 (12:13) (Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at KC 27 for 17 yards (T.McDuffie).

1st & 10 at KC 27 (11:29) S.Barkley up the middle to KC 25 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi).

2nd & 8 at KC 25 (10:45) (Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked at KC 30 for -5 yards (D.Tranquill).

3rd & 13 at KC 30 (10:00) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left guard to KC 30 for no gain (J.Reid).

4th & 13 at KC 30 (9:56) J.Elliott 48 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.

Philadelphia 37, Kansas City 6

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback to the KC 30.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 30 (9:51) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 20 for -10 yards (M.Williams). FUMBLES (M.Williams) (J.Carter), touched at KC 19, RECOVERED by PHI-M.Williams at KC 18.

PENALTY on PHI-M.Williams, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced at KC 18.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at KC 33 (9:42) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right tackle to KC 26 for 7 yards (G.Karlaftis).

2nd & 3 at KC 26 (8:58) S.Barkley right end to KC 28 for -2 yards (L.Chenal).

3rd & 5 at KC 28 (8:13) (Shotgun) S.Barkley left tackle to KC 27 for 1 yard (T.Wharton).

4th & 9 at KC 32 (8:05) J.Elliott 50 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.

Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 6

J.Elliott kicks 69 yards from PHI 35 to KC -4. N.Remigio to KC 25 for 29 yards (J.Trotter).

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 25 (7:54) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 34 for 9 yards (Z.Baun).

2nd & 1 at KC 34 (7:17) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to KC 39 for 5 yards (O.Burks).

1st & 10 at KC 39 (6:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 47 for 8 yards (M.Ojomo).

2nd & 2 at KC 47 (6:20) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to X.Worthy ran ob at PHI 41 for 12 yards (D.Slay).

1st & 10 at PHI 41 (6:04) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to X.Worthy to PHI 36 for 5 yards (D.Slay).

2nd & 5 at PHI 36 (5:30) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.

3rd & 5 at PHI 36 (5:26) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep left intended for D.Hopkins INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson

(J.Hunt) at PHI 2. C.Gardner-Johnson for 98 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty.

PENALTY on PHI-J.Carter, Defensive Offside, 4 yards, enforced at PHI 36 – No Play.

3rd & 1 at PHI 32 (5:05) (Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to PHI 24 for 8 yards (Z.Baun; O.Burks).

1st & 10 at PHI 24 (4:35) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right tackle to PHI 17 for 7 yards (M.Williams).

2nd & 3 at PHI 17 (3:59) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at PHI 11 for 6 yards (Q.Mitchell) (Z.Baun).

1st & 10 at PHI 11 (3:53) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to X.Worthy pushed ob at PHI 4 for 7 yards (Q.Mitchell).

2nd & 3 at PHI 4 (3:48) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Brown for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty.

PENALTY on KC-J.Smith-Schuster, Offensive Pass Interference, 10 yards, enforced at PHI 4 – No Play.

2nd & 13 at PHI 14 (3:43) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to PHI 7 for 7 yards (B.Graham).

3rd & 6 at PHI 7 (2:58) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Hopkins for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to Ju.Watson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

PENALTY on PHI-R.Blankenship, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced between downs.

Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 14

L.Chenal kicks onside 14 yards from KC 40 to PHI 46. A.Maddox (didn’t try to advance) to PHI 46 for no gain.

PENALTY on KC-L.Chenal, Illegal Touch Kick, 0 yards, enforced at PHI 46.

Philadelphia Eagles

1st & 10 at PHI 46 (2:52) 7-K.Pickett in at QB. (Shotgun) K.Gainwell left guard to 50 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).

2nd & 6 at 50 (2:47) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle to KC 49 for 1 yard (C.Omenihu).

3rd & 5 at KC 49 (2:04) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell left tackle to 50 for -1 yards (N.Bolton).

4th & 6 at 50 (1:59) (Shotgun) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to J.Dotson. Turnover on Downs

KANSAS CITY Chiefs

1st & 10 at 50 (1:56) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to X.Worthy for 50 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to D.Hopkins is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 22

H.Butker kicks onside 9 yards from KC 35 to KC 44. G.Calcaterra (didn’t try to advance) to KC 44 for no gain.

1st & 10 at KC 44 (1:47) K.Pickett kneels to KC 46 for -2 yards.

2nd & 12 at KC 46 (1:05) K.Pickett kneels to KC 47 for -1 yards.

3rd & 13 at KC 47 (:27) K.Pickett kneels to KC 48 for -1 yards.

Philadelphia 40, Kansas City 22

END OF GAME

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.