Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

THIRD QUARTER
J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback to the KC 30.
Kansas City Chiefs
1st & 10 at KC 30 (15:00) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right tackle to KC 36 for 6 yards (O.Burks, J.Sweat).
2nd & 4 at KC 36 (14:39) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to X.Worthy pushed ob at KC 44 for 8 yards (Z.Baun).
1st & 10 at KC 44 (14:18) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 43 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
2nd & 11 at KC 43 (13:38) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 37 for -6 yards (J.Sweat).
3rd & 17 at KC 37 (12:52) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to KC 45 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson, Z.Baun).
4th & 9 at KC 45 (12:09) M.Araiza punts 55 yards to end zone, Center-J.Winchester, Touchback.
Philadelphia Eagles
1st & 10 at PHI 20 (12:00) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to S.Barkley to PHI 24 for 4 yards (L.Chenal).
2nd & 6 at PHI 24 (11:23) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right guard to PHI 25 for 1 yard (G.Karlaftis).
3rd & 5 at PHI 25 (10:42) (Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles left tackle to PHI 41 for 16 yards (L.Chenal).
1st & 10 at PHI 41 (9:58) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 47 for 6 yards (J.Reid).
2nd & 4 at PHI 47 (9:23) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley left guard to KC 43 for 10 yards (N.Bolton).
1st & 10 at KC 43 (8:41) S.Barkley right end to KC 40 for 3 yards (D.Tranquill).
2nd & 7 at KC 40 (7:58) (Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to KC 26 for 14 yards (J.Hicks).
1st & 10 at KC 26 (7:25) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right to S.Barkley to KC 4 for 22 yards (D.Tranquill).
1st & 4 at KC 4 (6:47) (No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Barkley up the middle to KC 6 for -3 yards (C.Conner).
2nd & 7 at KC 7 (6:02) (Shotgun) S.Barkley right guard to KC 6 for 1 yard (J.Reid, D.Nnadi). KC-C.Jones was injured during the play.
3rd & 6 at KC 6 (5:31) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
4th & 11 at KC 11 (5:22) J.Elliott 29 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.
Philadelphia 27, Kansas City 0
J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback to the KC 30.
Kansas City Chiefs
1st & 10 at KC 30 (5:18) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Hopkins to KC 41 for 11 yards (O.Burks; R.Blankenship).
1st & 10 at KC 41 (4:55) (No Huddle, Shotgun) K.Hunt right guard to KC 47 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
2nd & 4 at KC 47 (4:25) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to PHI 46 for 7 yards (O.Burks).
PENALTY on KC-J.Taylor, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at KC 47 – No Play.
2nd & 14 at KC 37 (4:04) (Shotgun) K.Hunt right guard to KC 38 for 1 yard (Z.Baun, J.Sweat).
3rd & 13 at KC 38 (3:32) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 46 for 8 yards (Z.Baun).
4th & 5 at KC 46 (2:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins (A.Maddox). Turnover on Downs
Philadelphia Eagles
1st & 10 at KC 46 (2:47) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep middle to D.Smith for 46 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
XP attempt from KC 15 J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-B.Mann.
Philadelphia 34, Kansas City 0
Kickoff from PHI 35 J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to KC 0. N.Remigio to KC 29 for 29 yards (K.Gainwell).
PENALTY on KC-J.Hicks, Illegal Block Above the Waist, 10 yards, enforced at KC 20.
1st & 10 at KC 10 (2:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right to X.Worthy to PHI 39 for 51 yards (C.DeJean).
1st & 10 at PHI 40 (2:03) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to I.Pacheco.
2nd & 10 at PHI 40 (1:58) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to PHI 37 for 3 yards (J.Hunt).
3rd & 7 at PHI 37 (1:25) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to PHI 24 for 13 yards (C.DeJean).
1st & 10 at PHI 24 (:43) P.Mahomes pass deep right to X.Worthy for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
XP attempt from PHI 2 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to T.Kelce is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
Philadelphia 34, Kansas City 6
H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to PHI 5. W.Shipley pushed ob at PHI 30 for 25 yards (S.Bozeman).
Philadelphia Eagles
1st & 10 at PHI 30 (:29) S.Barkley left end to PHI 34 for 4 yards (M.Pennel). (asterisk)(asterisk) Injury Update: KC-C.Jones has returned to the game.
END QUARTER
Philadelphia 34, Kansas City 6
