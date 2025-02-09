49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has permission to seek a trade, AP source says

The San Francisco 49ers have given receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade, according to a person familiar with…

The San Francisco 49ers have given receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made it public. ESPN first reported that Samuel and his agent had permission to pursue a possible trade after Samuel originally made the request in a season-ending meeting with coach Kyle Shanahan.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told ESPN. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

After posting an All-Pro season in 2021 with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 2021, Samuel’s production has dropped after he signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension the following offseason that runs through the 2025 season.

Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns and averaged only 3.2 yards on his 42 carries as he dealt with some injuries last season. Samuel hasn’t reached 900 yards receiving in a season since the breakthrough 2021 campaign.

San Francisco entertained offers for Samuel last offseason but didn’t have any good enough to make a trade. General manager John Lynch said after the season that the Niners weren’t looking to trade Samuel.

The 49ers have depth at receiver even without Samuel. Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension last summer that begins in 2025. Aiyuk is coming off major knee surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season. Jauan Jennings is entering the final season of a two-year, $15.4 million contract after setting career highs with 77 catches for 975 yards in 2024. Ricky Pearsall showed promise late in the season after being drafted in the first round last year and is expected to play a bigger role in 2025.

Samuel is due a $15.4 million option bonus on March 22. Samuel also has a $1.17 million base salary for 2025. San Francisco would take a $31.6 million dead-cap charge with a trade based on bonuses already paid that haven’t hit the cap yet.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report

