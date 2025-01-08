Vikings appreciate Cam Akers as a backup running back so much they traded for him twice

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — As the Minnesota Vikings were recently reveling in their 14th victory, a two-point triumph over rival…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — As the Minnesota Vikings were recently reveling in their 14th victory, a two-point triumph over rival Green Bay that only became secure when Cam Akers made a tricky third down catch, coach Kevin O’Connell was asked in his postgame news conference to elaborate on what he liked about the fifth-year running back.

“Love,” O’Connell interjected. “It’s OK to use that word every now and then.”

O’Connell and the Vikings have so much appreciation of Akers they acquired him in a trade for a second time in two seasons.

“I feel the same way about him,” Akers said. “My journey has been a journey. You don’t really get to run across people like K.O. who really care about the person. They care about the business as well, but they care about the person. That’s K.O. That’s who he is.”

Akers was drafted in the second round out of Florida State in 2020 by the Los Angeles Rams, who just happen to be Minnesota’s opponent on Monday night in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. He tore his Achilles tendon during the 2021 preseason, recovering in time to contribute in the playoffs for the Rams during their run to a Super Bowl title. O’Connell and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips were Rams assistants during his first two years before O’Connell got the job in Minnesota and brought Phillips with him.

Akers started 2022 slowly and clashed with coach Sean McVay and the staff at times, sent away from the team at one point while the Rams tried to trade him. He returned after the deadline passed without a deal and ramped up his production with three straight 100-yard games to close out a dismal season for the then-reigning champions.

But Kyren Williams was placed ahead of him on the depth chart the following summer, renewing trade talks that concluded with Akers going to the Vikings in Week 3 of 2023 to add some explosiveness to a lagging running game.

He did that, but then he got hurt — again. Another torn Achilles tendon, this one on the other foot, cut short his season in Week 9. After rehabilitating the injury at a training facility near Vikings headquarters, Akers became a free agent and signed with the Houston Texans. He played against the Vikings in Week 3 and was playing for them by Week 7.

“Cam has something inside him that allowed him to push through the adversity of what’s happened to him over the course of his career. He loves football. I think he loves being a Minnesota Viking. He loves his teammates,” O’Connell said after the Vikings beat the Packers on Dec. 29 behind a touchdown reception from Akers and that key catch on a low throw from Sam Darnold to move the chains and allow them to run out the clock.

“He just brings something, brings a physicality, brings a level of mental and physical toughness that I think makes us all better. We’ve got a lot of examples like that on our team, but Cam is just another one of them that I feel very fortunate to have him on this team.”

Akers has been a capable complement in more ways than one to Aaron Jones while helping the Vikings produce a more reliable ground game this season.

“Wherever he’s at, he’s like a positive light for people. It’s a joy to have him with me, being a running mate with him, and I’ve learned a lot from him as well,” Jones said.

“When I had two fumbles in a game, he comes over there and says, ‘Hey, don’t forget why you’re here. You’re still him.’ He was like, ‘You wouldn’t be here if you weren’t. I’m proud of you.’ He gave me a tap on the back and was like, ‘Go get in there and go make a play.’ After that, I scored. But that’s what great teammates do. They keep your head up when you want to drop that head. We need guys like him.”

