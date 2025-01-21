Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell agree to a multiyear contract extension after a 14-win season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension on Tuesday,…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension on Tuesday, following a 14-3 regular season that defied external widespread preseason projections of at least a losing record if not a last-place finish in the NFC North.

The Vikings didn’t disclose terms of the deal, which was reached with one year remaining on O’Connell’s existing contract. In three seasons with the Vikings, the 39-year-old O’Connell is 34-17 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. Most remarkable in 2024 was the career-best season by quarterback Sam Darnold in his debut with Minnesota after the Vikings moved on from Kirk Cousins and drafted J.J. McCarthy as his eventual replacement.

Darnold became the first starting quarterback in NFL history with 14 wins in his first season with a team since the league began tracking quarterback starts in 1950. Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft who had flamed out with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, established career highs in nearly every statistical category and was voted to his first Pro Bowl team.

“It is an absolute honor to continue leading the Minnesota Vikings,” O’Connell said in a statement distributed by the club. “Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted.”

O’Connell is the first coach in Vikings history with multiple seasons of at least 13 wins and the third in NFL history to notch at least two of them in his first three years. Matt LaFleur had three in a row for the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), and George Seifert (1989-90) had two for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach — an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players,” Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said. “He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

After Mike Zimmer was fired following an eighth season — he went 2-3 in the playoffs — the Vikings turned to O’Connell fresh off his work in 2021 as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

O’Connell’s knowledge of and passion for the quarterback position quickly outpaced his ability to play it, having bounced around the league with five teams over four years. O’Connell eventually got into coaching, rose through the ranks and landed in Los Angeles in 2020 under coach Sean McVay.

O’Connell and the Vikings lost twice to McVay and the Rams this season, including a 27-9 defeat last week in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Vikings were also swept by the NFC North champion Detroit Lions for a second straight year. So there is plenty of work to be done for this team to take the next step.

But O’Connell has clearly helped foster a harmonious environment in which players can be at their best, as evidenced by his 26-9 record in games decided by eight points — one possession — or fewer.

The quarterback room is where O’Connell is the most in his element. The Vikings were fifth in the NFL in yards passing in 2023 despite using four starting quarterbacks due to the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by Cousins. Then came Darnold’s breakthrough in 2024.

“There is no question this team is on the right trajectory under Kevin’s continued leadership,” Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf said. “His authenticity, passion and positive energy, along with his impressive understanding of the game, has helped lead to the success we’ve experienced over the past three years and will be foundational blocks on which to build moving forward.”

