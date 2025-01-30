Titans add a pair of former GMs to work with new general manager Mike Borgonzi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have given new general manager Mike Borgonzi more help, hiring Dave Ziegler as…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have given new general manager Mike Borgonzi more help, hiring Dave Ziegler as assistant general manager and Reggie McKenzie as vice president and football adviser.

The Titans announced the additions on Thursday of a pair of former NFL general managers. The franchise holds the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and approximately $50 million in salary cap space, needing to rebuild after going 16-35 over the past three seasons. McKenzie was among the 10 candidates interviewed in the first round for the job Borgonzi got earlier this month, and he also was in the mix for Tennessee’s GM job in 2008.

Ziegler spent the 2024 season as New Orleans’ senior personnel adviser, and he has 15 NFL seasons of experience that include being general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023. He started in the NFL in 2010 with Denver in the scouting department before joining New England in 2013 as assistant director of pro personnel through 2015. Ziegler was promoted to director of pro personnel in 2016 and stayed in that job through 2019.

He was assistant director of player personnel in 2020 for the Patriots, then director in 2021 as New England won seven division titles and three Super Bowls during his time with the team. The Tallmadge, Ohio, native played at John Carroll University before starting as a high school coach in Arizona, then moving to college coaching at Iona and his alma mater.

A Knoxville native who played at the University of Tennessee, McKenzie was the first candidate the Titans interviewed for the job given to Borgonzi. He played for the Raiders starting in 1985 and also played for the Cardinals and San Francisco before working as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1993.

McKenzie spent 18 seasons with Green Bay, starting in 1994 and working in a variety of roles with the Packers through 2011, including director of football operations.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker was a scouting assistant and pro scout for Green Bay between 2009 and 2012. McKenzie was general manager of the then-Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2018. He has spent the past six seasons as a senior personnel executive with the Miami Dolphins.

