Texans RB Joe Mixon active vs. the Chiefs in divisional round after dealing with an ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Mixon was active for the Texans’ divisional playoff game against the Chiefs on Saturday after the Pro Bowl running back had shown up on the injury report with an ankle problem and missed practice late in the week.

Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), right guard Shaq Mason (knee), offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (ankle) and wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) also were active. Woods did not practice all week and had been listed as questionable.

The 28-year-old Mixon hurt his ankle in Week 2 against the Bears and missed the next three weeks, though he has played in all of their games since. His ankle did roll over in Week 15 against Miami, limiting him late in the game.

Mixon played a big role in a 32-12 wild-card win over the Chargers last week, running for 106 yards and a touchdown to get the Texans within a win over Kansas City of reaching the AFC championship for the first time. It was the first time a Texans running back eclipsed 100 yards rushing in the postseason since Arian Foster in 2012.

“Joe provides confidence. He brings it every week,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said this week. “The way he goes about his business, what he has to say to the guys all throughout the week — he provides confidence.”

He also provides some versatility to a Houston offense that lost wide receivers Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs to season-ending injuries. Mixon had 36 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown this season, and his experience and ability in helping protect C.J. Stroud in the passing game is a big reason why Houston has won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons.

“He has been helpful to all of us, making our alignment right,” Stroud said. “It’s nice to have that and not have a whole bunch on my plate all the time. Even when our run game isn’t working, I know he leans on me, so it’s just playing off one another, playing complementary football. But it is very helpful to have someone like Joe.”

Houston made running back J.J. Taylor, linebacker Devin White, defensive end Jerry Hughes, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish and offensive linemen Kendrick Green and Nick Broeker inactive against Kansas City.

As expected, the Chiefs had cornerback Jaylen Watson available for the first time since breaking his ankle on Oct. 20 in a game against San Francisco. He was activated from injured reserve Friday after getting through a week of practice without any setbacks.

Watson earned a starting job in training camp and had been playing the best of his career when he got hurt.

“He’s worked tremendously hard to get himself to this point, first of all, and we’ll just see how that goes as far as the game reps and all that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week. “He sure has worked hard to get himself even to this point right here.”

The Chiefs made inactive safety Deon Bush, cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive end Joshua Uche, defensive end Malik Herring and offensive linemen C.J. Hanson, Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell.

Morris started 11 games at left tackle for Kansas City this season, but he struggled mightily to protect Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs opted to slide All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to tackle, with Mike Caliendo replacing him at guard down the stretch, and they chose to go that route against Houston, with D.J. Humphries becoming the backup tackle.

