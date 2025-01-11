Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 12 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. NBC — AMA Supercross…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 12

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Hankook Mexico City E-Prix – Round 2, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez, Mexico City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

FOX — Michigan St. at Northwestern

2 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Penn St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — UAB at FAU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

CBSSN — George Mason at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at South Carolina

SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at VCU

CW — Notre Dame at Clemson

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Stanford

ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson

PEACOCK — Indiana at Iowa

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Syracuse

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Vantaa, Finland

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Osceola at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Denver at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Green Bay at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NBC — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay

PEACOCK — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ABC — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids

