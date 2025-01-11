Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Jan. 12
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Hankook Mexico City E-Prix – Round 2, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez, Mexico City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
FOX — Michigan St. at Northwestern
2 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Michigan
4 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Penn St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — UAB at FAU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
CBSSN — George Mason at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at South Carolina
SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at VCU
CW — Notre Dame at Clemson
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Stanford
ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson
PEACOCK — Indiana at Iowa
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Oklahoma
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Syracuse
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Noon
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Vantaa, Finland
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Osceola at Wisconsin
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Denver at Buffalo
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Green Bay at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
NBC — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay
PEACOCK — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Washington at Tampa Bay
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ABC — The Spain Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.