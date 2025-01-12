Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 13

(All times Eastern)
Monday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Campbell at Elon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)
7 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Houston
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN2 — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Glendale, Ariz. (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Chicago
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
11:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
