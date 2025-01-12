Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — Minnesota…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Campbell at Elon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)

7 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Houston

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — NFC Playoffs – Wild Card Round: Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams, Glendale, Ariz. (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Chicago

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

11:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

