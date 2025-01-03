Sports on TV for Jan. 4 – 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Jan. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
NOON
CBS — North Carolina at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
CW — NC State at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Boston College at Georgia Tech
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
USA — Dayton at George Washington
1 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech
CBS — Baylor at Iowa St.
CBSSN — VCU at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — Tulsa at UAB
FOX — UCLA at Nebraska
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
USA — George Mason at Rhode Island
2:15 p.m.
CW — Duke at SMU
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
CBS — San Diego St. at Boise St.
CBSSN — Kansas St. at TCU
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
CBSSN — MTSU at Liberty
ESPNU — UTSA at Tulane
SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama
6:30 p.m.
ESN2 — Stanford at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley
ESPNU — Delaware St. at Howard
FOX — Michigan at Southern Cal
SECN — Texas at Texas A&M
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — California at Clemson
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UCLA at Indiana
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Liberty at MTSU
FS1 — Butler at Marquette
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN2
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resort: Buffalo vs. Liberty, Nassau, Bahamas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin vs. Michigan St., Chicago
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, Chicago
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Ottawa, Ontario
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Ottawa, Ontario
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Ottawa at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Chicago
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ABC — Cleveland at Baltimore
ESPN — Cleveland at Baltimore
8:05 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Venezia
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Auckland-WTA Singles Final
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, Jan. 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Indiana at Penn St.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — FAU at Eastern Carolina
2 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
NBC — Providence at UConn
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Murray St. at Drake
4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Washington
PEACOCK — Maryland at Oregon
5 p.m.
ESPN — North Texas at Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
CBSSN — Davidson at Saint Louis
SECN — Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.
CW — Stanford at Clemson
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
SECN — Auburn at LSU
6 p.m.
ACCN — California at SMU
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah at Iowa St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Rutgers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Division III Tournament: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Championship, Houston
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Denver
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ottawa, Ontario
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ottawa, Ontario
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Birmingham at Maine
NFL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Houston at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Chicago at Green Bay, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, New Orleans at Tampa Bay
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Rams, Miami at N.Y. Jets, San Francisco at Arizona
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Detroit
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Detroit
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
