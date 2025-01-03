Sports on TV for Jan. 4 – 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Jan. 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m. ESPN — Florida…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

NOON

CBS — North Carolina at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

CW — NC State at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Boston College at Georgia Tech

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

USA — Dayton at George Washington

1 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech

CBS — Baylor at Iowa St.

CBSSN — VCU at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Tulsa at UAB

FOX — UCLA at Nebraska

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

USA — George Mason at Rhode Island

2:15 p.m.

CW — Duke at SMU

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

CBS — San Diego St. at Boise St.

CBSSN — Kansas St. at TCU

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

CBSSN — MTSU at Liberty

ESPNU — UTSA at Tulane

SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

ESN2 — Stanford at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley

ESPNU — Delaware St. at Howard

FOX — Michigan at Southern Cal

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Clemson

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UCLA at Indiana

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at MTSU

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN2

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resort: Buffalo vs. Liberty, Nassau, Bahamas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin vs. Michigan St., Chicago

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, Chicago

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Third Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Ottawa, Ontario

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Ottawa, Ontario

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Ottawa at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ABC — Cleveland at Baltimore

ESPN — Cleveland at Baltimore

8:05 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Venezia

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Auckland-WTA Singles Final

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at Eastern Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

NBC — Providence at UConn

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Murray St. at Drake

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Washington

PEACOCK — Maryland at Oregon

5 p.m.

ESPN — North Texas at Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

CBSSN — Davidson at Saint Louis

SECN — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.

CW — Stanford at Clemson

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

SECN — Auburn at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — California at SMU

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at Iowa St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Rutgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Division III Tournament: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Championship, Houston

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Denver

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry, Final Round, The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ottawa, Ontario

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Birmingham at Maine

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Houston at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Chicago at Green Bay, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, New Orleans at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Rams, Miami at N.Y. Jets, San Francisco at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Detroit

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Fulham

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Finals

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

