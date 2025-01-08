Rookie class led by Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan helps the Buccaneers reach the playoffs

Baker Mayfield had the best statistical year of his career, Mike Evans topped 1,000 yards receiving for a record-tying 11th consecutive season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC South champions for a franchise-best fourth straight time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) tries to keep his balance after getting tripped up during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(AP/Peter Joneleit)

It would be safe to say, though, that the Bucs (10-7) would not be in the playoffs for a NFC-high fifth year in a row without the contributions of a solid rookie class that has helped the team withstand key injuries and rebound from a four-game skid to go 6-1 over the final seven weeks of the regular season.

Fourth-round draft pick Bucky Irving and third-rounder Jalen McMillan have received most of the attention, with Irving becoming Tampa Bay’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015 and McMillan catching seven touchdown passes over the past five games.

But first-round selection Graham Barton has been the starter at center since Day 1 of training camp, solidifying an offensive line that has helped transform the NFL’s worst rushing attack into one of the most productive in the league.

Safety Tykee Smith and reserve linebacker Chris Braswell — selected in the third and second rounds — helped a decimated defense stay afloat despite injuries that sidelined safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead as well as cornerback Jamel Dean for significant stretches.

While coach Todd Bowles is not one for drawing comparisons between his players and those on other teams, he’s excited about the progress of this year’s rookies and the prominent role it has played in Tampa Bay’s success leading up to Sunday’s first-round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders.

“I mean, there are great players all over,” Bowles said when asked whether he’d put the Bucs’ 2024 draft class up against any other in the league.

“I like our draft class. I think they play very well. I liked the draft class last year. I think they played very well. (We) just have to keep getting better,” the coach added. “I think longevity kind of defines a draft class, not one year, but they played well.”

Despite making only three starts, Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and eight TDs while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Bucs had the fourth-most productive rushing attack in the league, averaging 149.2 yards per game after ranking dead last in 2022 and 2023.

McMillan blossomed after Tampa Bay’s Week 11 bye, earning the trust of Mayfield and offsetting the loss of injured receiver Chris Godwin, who was leading the NFL in receptions when he went down in October.

“The biggest thing for him, you look for in any rookie, is progression throughout the year, and that’s what he’s done,” said Mayfield, who finished with career bests of 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns passing.

“He’s a very talented player. He understands the offense, he’s very comfortable right now and playing with a lot of confidence,” Bowles said of McMillan, who had 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight TDs.

“When guys went down early in the year, he got a chance to get his feet wet and understand where he needs to be on the field from a spot standpoint,” the coach added. “The older guys have helped him a lot, and he’s playing really fast right now.”

McMillan enters the playoffs having caught at least one TD in five consecutive games. Irving’s 11-yard scoring run ensured last week’s NFC South-clinching victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Sunday night’s wild-card round game against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders begins a new chapter.

Tampa Bay and Washington also met in Week 1 of the regular season, with the Bucs winning 37-20. Watching film of that game reminded Barton of how far he’s come since September.

“There was some good stuff, but obviously some sloppier stuff,” the center said.

“It’s fun to see, kind of, where I’m at now vs. where I was then. … It’s almost like we’re playing them in a new season,” Barton added. “They’ve evolved, as all teams have this time of year, so we’ve got to be ready for some new wrinkles and stuff like that.”

