Rams WR Demarcus Robinson charged with DUI after arrest in November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his arrest in November.

The Rams didn’t suspend Robinson after he was arrested in the early morning of Nov. 25, several hours after a Rams home game. Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned in February at a courthouse in Van Nuys, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court’s online records.

Robinson was arrested after California Highway Patrol officers observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph on the 101 freeway in the western San Fernando Valley, a few miles from the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills. The driver, who identified himself as Robinson, had “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” the CHP said in a statement at the time.

Robinson started all 17 games this season as the Rams’ No. 3 receiver. He led the team with seven touchdown receptions while finishing the regular season with 31 catches for a career-high 505 yards.

Robinson was apologetic immediately after his arrest, saying it was “a bad look. I don’t want to bring that type of light, or any type of negative energy, toward the team. Things like that are not natural for me, in my nature, stuff I usually do.”

Robinson, who will be a free agent in the offseason, has never missed the playoffs in his nine-season NFL career with Kansas City, Baltimore and the Rams.

“I think it was a bad decision he made,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after Robinson’s arrest. “I don’t think that makes him a bad person.”

The Rams (10-7) will travel to Arizona after practice Friday to prepare for their wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings (14-3). The game has been moved to State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix in the wake of several days of raging wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

