Rams insist wide receiver Cooper Kupp can still be a force despite a downturn in numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp was a driving force when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl to cap the 2021 season, culminating with his winning touchdown catch.

Kupp’s statistical production during the push to the playoffs this season has been nowhere near his receiving triple crown campaign when he led the league in receptions, yards receiving yards and TD catches, or the brilliant postseason that followed.

The downturn continued with a one-catch showing in the wild-card round win over Minnesota last Monday night, but the Rams are confident their star wide receiver can deliver when needed, including in the divisional round at Philadelphia on Sunday.

“He’s very much involved in this offense, even if the stats sheet doesn’t show it right now,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “But any moment, Cooper’s still Cooper, and he’s a huge part of what we’re trying to get done.”

Kupp caught his one target against Minnesota, a 29-yard grab down the right sideline out of a trips formation on the first drive of the third quarter. The third-down conversion helped lead to a field goal that put the Rams (11-7) up 27-3.

Head coach Sean McVay called five more pass plays the rest of the game.

A lack of opportunities for Kupp has been one of the obvious explanations for his minimal output recently, as the Rams relied on running back Kyren Williams and a surging defense in the last month of the regular season. Matthew Stafford didn’t throw for more than 189 yards in any of the final three wins to clinch the NFC West, with Kupp totaling four receptions for 53 yards on nine targets in those games.

“I think we just doing whatever it takes to win at this moment,” wide receiver Demarcus Robinson said. “I’m sure we probably could get him the ball more or whatever it is. … Like, I’ll be wanting the ball more, but it ain’t nothing to, like, argue about. We still winning.”

LaFleur said there were also instances where circumstancesm — be it a certain defensive look or pressure up front — meant plays intended for Kupp could not be executed.

“I think it’s more of an anomaly right now,” LaFleur said. “I mean, honestly, there’s opportunities where we tried to get him the ball, and for one thing or another, not getting into too many specifics, it just hasn’t worked out. And then there’s other times where the coverage just hadn’t dictated it.”

Kupp is trying to take it all in stride.

“That’s football, and I’m on a really long streak with some unfortunate things that happen,” Kupp said. “That’s how it goes sometimes.”

This whole season, Kupp’s eighth with the Rams, has been out of the ordinary. He started off with a trademark performance in the season opener, catching 14 balls for 110 yards and a touchdown, before missing four games in September and October because of an ankle injury.

There were also trade rumors involving Kupp ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, though he responded with some of his most productive showings. That included 100-yard games against Seattle and New England, as well as making five receptions for 92 yards and a score in a wild shootout versus Buffalo.

Since there are always going to be circumstances out of his control, Kupp’s focus is on making sure he’s doing everything he can to be in position to make plays.

“In the same way, I just want to be playing good football,” Kupp said. “I want to go watch the tape and see that I’m doing things the right way, separating, competing for my teammates, blocking and doing my assignments. I am, and that’s all I can do.”

That approach by Kupp resonates with younger members of the Rams’ receiving corps.

“He’s just very intentional,” rookie Jordan Whittington said. “You can just see with every step, every step means something.”

If everything falls into place, the Eagles (15-3) might find out Kupp can still be a difference maker.

Stafford was rewatching the 37-20 loss to Philadelphia in Week 12 this week when he came across a play where he was hit trying to throw the ball to a wide-open Kupp, who ended up with eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s like, ‘It’s kind of been the way it’s gone,’” Stafford said. “Sometimes those things happen, and he’s an unbelievable teammate, a guy that sacrifices for our team in so many different ways.”

“Anything we can do to get him the ball, that’s great. If you talk to him, he’s just such a great team guy. He’s all about us winning and doing whatever he can to help us win.”

