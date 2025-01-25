Raiders announce Pete Carroll as their new head coach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Pete Carroll was announced Saturday as Las Vegas’ new coach, with the Raiders hoping that even…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Pete Carroll was announced Saturday as Las Vegas’ new coach, with the Raiders hoping that even as the oldest head coach in the NFL the 73-year-old will provide stability for an organization badly lacking it.

The team and Carroll agreed in principle on Friday to a three-year deal with a one-year team option, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized at the time.

The club did not announce the terms of the deal.

Before sending out their news release, the Raiders posted on X a photo showing chewing gum with their indoor practice facility in the background. Carroll is known to chew gum on the sidelines.

Carroll replaces Antonio Pierce, who was fired after going 4-13 in his first full season. Pierce was 5-4 as an interim coach in 2023 after replacing Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders hope Carroll will be able to repeat his success in Seattle, where he led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances. They won it all in the 2013 season and came an interception in the end zone away from going back-to-back.

He spent 14 seasons with the Seahawks, going 137-89-1.

Carroll becomes the team’s 14th head coach since Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay in 2002. He is the fifth coach, including those in an interim role, since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

He began his NFL head-coaching career with the New York Jets in 1994, going 6-10. He was 27-21 in three seasons with the Patriots from 1997-99 and joined Seattle in 2010 after nine seasons in the college ranks at Southern California. He led the 2004 Trojans to a national championship and also the 2003 AP national title.

Overall, Carroll is 170-120-1 in the NFL.

He will become the third coach since 1940 to lead at least four teams, joining Bill Parcells and Marty Schottenheimer.

