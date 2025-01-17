Packers fire Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have fired Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach less than a…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have fired Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach less than a week after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card playoff round.

“We appreciate Jason for his hard work and contributions to the organization over the past few seasons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday in a statement. “We wish all the best to him, Trish and their family in the future.”

The 46-year-old Rebrovich spent three seasons working on LaFleur’s Green Bay staff. He was the outside linebackers coach in 2022, a pass rush specialist in 2023 and defensive line coach this season.

He previously coached with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20).

