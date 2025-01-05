NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11 L.A. Chargers at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8 p.m.…

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD

NFC lowest remaining seed at Detroit, TBD

AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 26

AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9

At New Orleans

Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

