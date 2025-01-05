NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 13
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD
NFC lowest remaining seed at Detroit, TBD
AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 26
AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 9
At New Orleans
Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
