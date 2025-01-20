Live Radio
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 20, 2025, 2:23 PM

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14

Sunday, Jan. 12

Buffalo 31, Denver 7

Philadelphia 22, Green Bay 10

Washington 23, Tampa Bay 20

Monday, Jan. 13

L.A. Rams 27, Minnesota 9

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 18

Kansas City 23, Houston 14

Washington 45, Detroit 31

Sunday, Jan. 19

Philadelphia 28, L.A. Rams 22

Buffalo 27, Baltimore 25

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 26

AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

Washington at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9

At New Orleans

Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

