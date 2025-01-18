NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14
Sunday, Jan. 12
Buffalo 31, Denver 7
Philadelphia 22, Green Bay 10
Washington 23, Tampa Bay 20
Monday, Jan. 13
L.A. Rams 27, Minnesota 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kansas City 23, Houston 14
Washington 45, Detroit 31
Sunday, Jan. 19
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (NBC)
Baltimore at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 26
AFC
Buffalo or Baltimore at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
Washington at Philadelphia or L.A. Rams, 3 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 9
At New Orleans
Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
