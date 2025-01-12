NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11 Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12 Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14 Sunday, Jan. 12…

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14

Sunday, Jan. 12

Buffalo 31, Denver 7

Philadelphia 22, Green Bay 10

Washington 23, Tampa Bay 20

Monday, Jan. 13

L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota at Glendale, Ariz., 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 18

Houston at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Washington at Detroit, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 19

L.A. Rams or Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. (NBC)

Baltimore at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 26

AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9

At New Orleans

Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.