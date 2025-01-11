NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14
Sunday, Jan. 12
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 13
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19
Houston or Denver at Kansas City, TBD
Houston at Baltimore or Baltimore at Buffalo, TBD
NFC lowest remaining seed at Detroit, TBD
NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 26
AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 9
At New Orleans
Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
