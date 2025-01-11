NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11 Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12 Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14 Sunday, Jan. 12…

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Houston 32, L.A. Chargers 12

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 14

Sunday, Jan. 12

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19

Houston or Denver at Kansas City, TBD

Houston at Baltimore or Baltimore at Buffalo, TBD

NFC lowest remaining seed at Detroit, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 26

AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9

At New Orleans

Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.