Lions wanted more in playoffs and ended up with less, falling short of last year’s run

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came up with a marketing slogan for the playoffs. “We want more.” Those three…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came up with a marketing slogan for the playoffs.

“We want more.”

Those three words were put on a bus that toured the state, visiting fans from the Motor City to the tip of the lower peninsula. They were also printed on blue on white towels for fans to twirl at Ford Field.

But Detroit got less than it wanted and took a step back from last year’s postseason run.

The Lions entered the divisional round as Super Bowl favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and exited with a 45-31 loss to sixth-seeded Washington on Saturday night in front of a stunned and saddened crowd.

“When you have goals and you have standards for yourself — and I mean that for us as a team, collectively — and you fail to reach those, man, it hurts,” coach Dan Campbell said Monday. “But, ultimately, man, we failed.

“We failed in that game.”

The Commanders controlled Detroit’s finale, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels having his way with a short-handed defense and rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil intercepting two of Jared Goff’s passes while his teammates combined for three more takeaways.

“It’s a humbling sport,” said Goff, who was selected to start in the Pro Bowl. “We were on the top of the world after that Minnesota game.”

Detroit beat the Vikings in the regular-season finale for its franchise-record 15th victory and won consecutive division titles for the first time, potentially giving the team an unprecedented two postseason games at home as it tried to finally make it to the Super Bowl.

A year after losing a 17-point lead at San Francisco in the NFC championship game, the Lions didn’t make it that far, having one of their worst games of a record-breaking season.

“We just didn’t have the momentum, and it’s a game of momentum,” linebacker Alex Anzalone said. “When things aren’t going your way and you’re in adversity situations, it’s sometimes hard to overcome them.”

Building blocks

The Lions have four All-Pro players — right tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox — along with a pair of second-team All-Pros — center Frank Ragnow and punt returner Kalif Raymond — signed through at least next season.

Detroit also has many key players under contract for at least two more seasons: Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, tight end Sam LaPorta, offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, linebacker Jack Campbell, safety Brian Branch and cornerback Terrion Arnold.

“We’ve got players in every pivotal position you can ask for to have success,” Campbell said. “Those guys are made the right way, so absolutely, our (Super Bowl) window is open.”

On the move

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agreed to become Chicago’s head coach on Monday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized.

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn might be the next to go.

“I would expect to lose both, but I haven’t been told anything. I’ve got a feeling,” Campbell said Monday morning before news broke of Johnson’s departure. “I’m prepared to lose both.”

Detroit also will have to decide whether to sign some key players such as guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Carlton Davis or to let them leave as unrestricted free agents.

Banged up

Detroit’s roster was decimated by injuries throughout the season, including on the second defensive snap Saturday night when cornerback Amik Robertson left the game in tears with a broken arm.

The Lions ended the season with 16 players on injured reserve, including Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7 1/2 sacks in five games before breaking his leg in two places.

“This year it almost seemed like it didn’t go our way and didn’t necessarily deserve it,” Anzalone said. “You’re just kind of numb to it to a certain extent.”

Hungry Lions

The season-ending loss, with Washington players and coaches celebrating on Detroit’s home turf, will provide a source of motivation during the offseason.

“When you have the right guys and you’re made the right way, failure only makes you stronger,” Campbell said.

Tough sledding

The Lions will have a hard time matching the undefeated road record they had during the 2024 season.

Detroit plays at Kansas City, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati in addition to NFC North teams next season.

Next steps

Replacing Johnson — and possibly Glenn, too — will be a top priority.

“They’re one of the major reasons why we’ve been able to get to where we’ve been,” Campbell said. “We came out of the dump and got to where we’re at.

“I will forever be grateful for those guys and our team will. Is it a loss? Absolutely, it’s a loss, but yet, man, we move forward, this train rolls on and I’ll find the next best guys for us.”

___

AP Sports Writers Andrew Seligman and Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://apnews.com/author/larry-lage

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.