Lions guard Kevin Zeitler is out vs. the Commanders, who are set to have linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Detroit Lions will be without starting right guard Kevin Zeitler when they host the Washington Commanders in the divisional round on Saturday night.

FILE - Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler lines up against the Houston Texans in the second half during an NFL football game, in Houston, Nov 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File)(AP/Maria Lysaker) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) —

The Lions ruled out Zeitler on Thursday with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of their regular-season finale Jan. 5 against Minnesota. They also will not have defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (calf), while cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is questionable because of a hamstring injury and an illness.

Rookie Christian Mahogany or Kayode Awosika are candidates to start in place of Zeitler. Mahogany, a sixth-round pick, played in seven games this season, starting one.

“We feel like we’re in good hands,” coach Dan Campbell said this week in Allen Park, Michigan.

The Commanders are expected to be at nearly full strength with six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner set to play after missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday this week because of an ankle injury.

“I’m good,” Wagner said after being a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Asked follow-up questions about whether it happened in the wild-card round victory at Tampa Bay on Sunday night and if he was worried about not playing, Wagner was tight lipped.

“Just life,” Wagner said. “It’s life. I’m not about to talk about the injury or anything because the Detroit Lions are watching, so anything that I say — so, see you guys Saturday.”

Rookie linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) is out, something coach Dan Quinn foreshadowed Monday. A couple of special teams players, linebacker Mykal Walker (illness) and rookie tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring), are questionable.

Quinn also said kicker Zane Gonzalez, who made the winning field goal as time expired to beat the Buccaneers, was good to go after being limited by a hip injury early in the week.

