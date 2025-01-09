Lions coach Dan Campbell has gone for it on 4th down an NFL-record 151 times in a 4-season span

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell has redefined four-down territory. The Detroit Lions go for it on fourth down almost anywhere…

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell has redefined four-down territory.

The Detroit Lions go for it on fourth down almost anywhere on the field under their aggressive coach, whose fearless mentality has reshaped the franchise’s culture and led to record-breaking results.

“Our guys, for the most part, look at it as it’s just the next down,” Campbell said. “As opposed to this is do or die, this is the last chance.”

Campbell has kept his offense on the field, instead of kicking field goals or punting, a league-high 151 times on fourth down over the last four seasons. He’s the only NFL coach to go for it that many times in a four-year span since at least 1991, according to Sportradar.

Holly Campbell recently joked on social media that punting is the only thing her husband can’t do.

The Lions have gotten used to Campbell’s gambles.

“On defense, we almost expect them to go for it,” safety Ifeatu Melifonwu said Thursday. “It’s never a surprise.”

Campbell gave the Lions a three-day break, starting Friday, before they begin preparing to play the NFC’s lowest-seeded team next weekend at Ford Field.

Campbell has led the league in going for it on fourth down in two of his four years and his 33 attempts during the 2024 seasons trailed just two nothing-to-lose, three-win teams: the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

When Detroit went 3-13-1 during Campbell’s debut season, he set an NFL record with 44 fourth-down attempts.

Players appreciate the faith Campbell shows in them on the pivotal down, usually leaving special teams and the defense on the sideline.

“They’ve figured out a little bit of who I am over time now,” he said. “This didn’t just pop up.

“I think they have a pretty good grasp of when we’re going to do it, when we’re not. Some games we go in saying that we’re going to be more aggressive than others. Sometimes it just flows that way.”

The Lions went for it on fourth down five times, converting four, to help them outlast Green Bay in a 34-31 win last month in part to keep their banged-up defense off the field.

Detroit’s opponents are so prepared to play defense on fourth down that sometimes quarterback Jared Goff can draw them offside with a hard count as he did in last Sunday’s division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“We have it (as) a part of our offense,” Goff said. “At certain times, we’ll pull it out and we’ve been pretty successful with it.”

Detroit scored or moved the chains with a first down on 66.7% of fourth downs this past season, trailing the success of just six teams.

Campbell’s strategy usually pays off, converting more than half of the time on fourth down over the last four seasons and reinforcing the confidence he has in players and coaches to validate his decisions.

With players drafted and acquired by general manager Brad Holmes and the Campbell-led coaching staff, the Lions have had a stunning stretch of success over the last 2 1/2 years.

The Lions are 37-10 since Nov. 6, 2022, including winning two games last year in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Detroit won a team-record 15 games in the 2024 season and for the first time, the franchise has won consecutive division titles and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Rookie kicker Jake Bates broke Jason Hanson’s team record for points this season and certainly isn’t complaining that he could have scored more than 142 points if Campbell had opted to try more field goals.

“We’re 15-2, so what this coaching staff is doing is working,” Bates said. “Winning is way more fun than making kicks.”

