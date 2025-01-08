Jets interview Chiefs’ Nagy and Borgonzi and Eagles’ Halaby for vacancies

The New York Jets interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Wednesday for their head coach vacancy. The team…

The team also announced it spoke to a pair of assistant general managers for its GM opening: the Chiefs’ Mike Borgonzi and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Alec Halaby.

Nagy, who has overseen the Chiefs’ offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes the past two seasons, met with the Jets during a video call.

Coaches on teams with a bye this week during the playoffs — such as Nagy with the Chiefs — can conduct virtual interviews with interested teams between Wednesday and the end of wild-card weekend and are limited to three hours in length.

The 46-year-old Nagy has previous head coaching experience, having gone 34-31 in four seasons with Chicago and making the playoffs twice. He was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2018, his first year with the Bears when they went 12-4, won the NFC North title and lost to Philadelphia in the wild-card round.

In his first stint with Kansas City, Nagy was Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach under Andy Reid from 2013 to 2015 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 before being hired as Chicago’s head coach. After he was fired by the Bears following the 2021 season, Nagy returned to the Chiefs as a senior assistant and the quarterbacks coach before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2023.

Nagy, who also spent five years as an assistant with Reid in Philadelphia, is the fourth known candidate to interview for the Jets’ head coach vacancy. New York has also interviewed Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera and Rex Ryan. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich are also expected to be among those to meet with the team.

With the interviews of Borgonzi and Halaby, New York has spoken to six known GM candidates. That includes Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

Borgonzi has been the Chiefs’ assistant GM under Brett Veach since 2021, supervising and directing the team’s college and professional scouting operations while also helping build the roster.

Borgonzi, a former college fullback at Brown, has served in several roles since joining the Chiefs in 2009. He most recently served as Kansas City’s director of football operations for three years before being promoted to his current role.

Halaby has been the assistant general manager under Howie Roseman since 2022 and served in several roles with the organization since being hired as an intern in the football operations department in 2007. The Harvard alum spent six years as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations and strategy before becoming assistant GM.

Jets owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, in November to assist them in their two searches. Tannenbaum and former Dolphins and Vikings GM Rick Spielman are helping identify and vet GM and coach candidates and coordinate interviews.

