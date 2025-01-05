Jets’ Aaron Rodgers becomes the NFL’s 5th player to throw 500 regular-season TD passes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 regular-season touchdown passes,…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 regular-season touchdown passes, accomplishing the feat in the second quarter of the New York Jets’ 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

On first-and-goal from the 5, Rodgers dropped back and then ran forward in the pocket to buy some time before zipping a pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone to give the Jets a 7-6 lead with 7:57 left before halftime.

“Yeah, it was good, that was good,” Rodgers said. “It was kind of like old-school red-zone touchdown like we did for so long in Green Bay where a play breaks down, move up in the pocket, guys keep working.”

Conklin handed Rodgers the ball as the entire offense celebrated in the end zone, hugging the quarterback and tapping him on the helmet. Rodgers got more high-fives and hugs when he got to the sideline.

He joined Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to reach the milestone.

The TD pass against Miami also gave him 25 for the season, the 14th time in his 20-year career he reached the mark, tying him with Brees (14) for the third-most seasons with at least that many. Only Brady (17) and Manning (16) have more.

Rodgers later passed Matt Ryan (62,792 yards passing) for seventh on the NFL’s career passing list. He then added his 501st TD pass on a 13-yard throw to Allen Lazard with 59 seconds left in the first half.

Rodgers’ third TD pass of the game — No. 502 — made some more history. His 4-yard throw to Davante Adams marked the 83rd time the two have combined for a score — passing Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third most by a quarterback-wide receiver combination.

Rodgers got No. 503 with a 6-yard touchdown toss to Breece Hall with 2:30 remaining.

“One of the greatest that has ever played this game,” Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “He put that on full display again.”

The 41-year-old Rodgers, who was intercepted on his first pass against Miami, entered the game one touchdown pass away from 500 after getting No. 499 on an 11-yard toss to Adams that completed a 99-yard opening drive for the Jets against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 22.

Rodgers had a rough outing at Buffalo last Sunday, when he was held without a TD pass, threw two interceptions and was sacked four times to bring his career total to an NFL-record 568 before giving way to Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers’ playing future beyond Sunday is uncertain. He has said he’d prefer to come back with the Jets — if he decides to continue playing. Rodgers, who has one year remaining on his contract, said he wants to take some time in the offseason to consider his future.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear if the Jets will want Rodgers back. The team is going through a reset with general manager and head coach searches underway. New York’s next regime, along with owner Woody Johnson, could opt to cut ties with Rodgers and go in a different direction next season.

