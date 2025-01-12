Hurts tosses 2 TD passes and Goedert throws 3 stiff-arms to lead Eagles past Packers 22-10

Dallas Goedert fired one stiff arm to a Packers defender, smacked him again and then — in a sports city known for its Broad Street Bullies — dispatched one final shot to the face on his way to end zone.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) stiff arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) before scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(AP/Derik Hamilton) Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) stiff arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) before scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(AP/Derik Hamilton) PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dallas Goedert fired one stiff arm to a Packers defender, smacked him again and then — in a sports city known for its Broad Street Bullies — dispatched one final shot to the face on his way to end zone.

Goedert refused to be stopped — and neither were the Philadelphia Eagles in game in which they welcomed back Jalen Hurts and had the book on Green Bay.

Hurts tossed two touchdown passes in his first game since a late-season concussion, Goedert threw those three stiff-arms on a rugged TD catch and the Eagles rode their NFL-best defense to a 22-10 wild-card playoff win Sunday night.

Hurts threw for a modest 131 yards, but played with no hesitation in his return from a three-week layoff after a concussion in December. He started strong — six straight completions to open the game — and held off the Packers with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Goedert in the third quarter that will be forever stamped on the franchise’s postseason highlight reel as he pushed around Carrington Valentine on his way for the score.

“That was a really fun play. It might my favorite touchdown of my career,” Goedert said. “I had one guy to beat and I was able to do that. I’m not ready to go home, and I was going to do whatever it took to help the team get the ‘W.’”

Philadelphia’s defense handled the rest.

The Eagles turned a recovered fumble on the opening kickoff into Hurts’ first TD pass three plays later and the defense picked off Jordan Love twice in the first half. Holding a 19-10 lead in the fourth, the Eagles forced a turnover on downs when Green Bay had a fourth-and-3 on its own 41 with five minutes left in the game.

Quinyon Mitchell had one final interception of Love with 1:51 left in the game that sealed the win for the NFC East champions, who’ll host a divisional round game next Sunday at the Linc against the winner of Monday night’s wild-card game between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams in Arizona.

Hurts said the Eagles need to “find our rhythm earlier in the game.”

“I think it’s been an odd year in a sense of how choppy it’s been, and obviously me kind of being on leave the last couple weeks or so,” Hurts said. “Being back and just getting into that rhythm and leaving it all out there right now, that’s what it’s about.”

Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards, had 119 yards in his Eagles’ postseason debut.

“A year ago, I put out a tweet when I was on my couch watching playoff football that I gotta find a way to get back in it,” said Barkley, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants. “So I’m just happy to be here.

“And shoutout to my teammates and, most importantly, we move on. And we get another home game, so that’s good.”

The Eagles even had time for some light reading as wide receiver A.J. Brown flipped through the pages of “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy while on the bench. Brown had one catch for 10 yards.

Love threw for 212 yards and was intercepted three times and sacked twice as he nursed a sore right elbow that was hurt in the regular-season finale against Chicago.

“That was their goal to take away the run, and they did a good job of that,” Love said. “It just comes down to executing and making plays out there, and it just wasn’t good enough.”

Josh Jacobs ran for 81 yards and a score — and popped Green Bay’s offense with a 31-yard run in the third where he shook off one tackle, had his jersey stretched to his heel by one defender, plowed one more and dragged two more hapless Eagles to the 1-yard line. Jacobs punched it in for the score on the next play and cut it to 16-10.

Aided by an unnecessary roughness flag on Green Bay, Hurts got the Eagles close enough for Jake Elliott to kick a 30-yard field goal for a 19-10 lead. Elliott needed the short kick for a confidence boost after he missed an extra point on Goedert’s touchdown.

Elliott, who struggled with kicks from 50-plus yards this season, added a 32-yarder in the fourth and a 31-yarder in the first quarter.

The Eagles had the Linc thumping, from the time the public address announcer put a little relish on his command to, “Welcome back to the Eagles lineup, Jalen Huuurts,” to the recovered fumble moments later.

Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon had the ball knocked loose by Oren Burks and it was recovered by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at the Packers 28. Hurts needed only three plays to find Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown.

Darius Slay went over his shoulder for the cornerback to haul in the ball like an elite receiver for an interception and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun made it two for Philadelphia. The Eagles didn’t score off those picks, but did keep the Packers off the board.

“They got good players,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Eagles’ defense. “Even when we were running the quick game, they were triggering and coming downhill and smacking us in the back too many times. They played better than us, bottom line.”

Brandon McManus, who missed a 38-yard earlier, hit one from 26 yards to make it 10-3 in the third quarter.

Hurts put all immediate questions about his health to rest when he completed his first six passes for 39 yards, including the TD to Dotson. He then missed his next seven going into the half. He didn’t complete another pass until late in the third quarter, then hit seven of his final eight overall, that included the Goedert TD catch.

“I don’t think we had the game we wanted to have on offense,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Jalen did a lot of good things. Jalen is a winner. He wins. No one can argue that.”

Certainly not in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Injuries

Packers: Lost receivers Romeo Doubs (concussion) and Jayden Reed (shoulder), offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins (stinger) and Josh Myers (left leg) and several defenders to injury.

Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean was ruled out quickly after leaving with a knee injury in the second quarter. He could be seen using crutches and with his left leg in a brace after the game.

Up next

Packers: Season over.

Eagles: Wait to find out if they play the Vikings or Rams next Sunday.

