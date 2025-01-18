Falcons interview former Bears coach Matt Eberflus for their defensive coordinator position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday they interviewed former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as they…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday they interviewed former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as they continue their search for a defensive coordinator.

The Bears fired Eberflus on Nov. 29 when the team was 4-8. Chicago named Thomas Brown as interim coach and finished 5-12.

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears. He served as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons (2018-21) and was a defensive assistant with Dallas for seven seasons.

On Friday, the Falcons announced interviews with former San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown.

Green Bay passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley and former Cincinnati assistant Lou Anarumo interviewed Thursday. The Falcons spoke with New York Jets interim coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Wednesday and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Tuesday.

The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers on Jan. 11 following their 8-9 finish.

