Eagles sit Barkley in season finale and end chance at NFL rushing record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley was inactive Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles, denying the running back his chance at breaking Eric Dickerson’s NFL single-season rushing record.

Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson were among the starters who sat out for the NFC East champion Eagles against the New York Giants.

The Eagles are set to host an NFC wild-card game next weekend and didn’t want to risk injury to any key players as they prepare for the postseason.

Barkley finished the season with 2,005 yards rushing, just 101 yards shy of breaking Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards set with the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

The Eagles had their bye week in Week 5, and returned from a 2-2 start to win 10 straight games and seize control of the division. But 12 straight games — where Barkley added to his NFL-high 345 carries — also played a role in coach Nick Sirianni giving Barkley and the starters one week off before the Eagles open the playoffs.

Sirianni told Barkley this week he wouldn’t play Sunday.

“I didn’t sign here to break Eric Dickerson’s record,” Barkley said. “I came here to win a Super Bowl.”

Hurts will miss the last two games of the regular season because of the lingering effects of a concussion. He remained this week in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice.

The Eagles started third-string QB Tanner McKee against the Giants. Kenny Pickett, the No. 2 quarterback, injured his ribs in last week’s start against Dallas and did not practice during the week.

McKee impressed in garbage time against Dallas, throwing two TD passes on only four total passing attempts.

