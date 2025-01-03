Dolphins face Rodgers and Jets needing a win and some help to complete a playoff-bound turnaround

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were struggling midway through the season, playing nothing like a potential playoff…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were struggling midway through the season, playing nothing like a potential playoff contender.

“We started off 2-6,” wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said, “and look at us now.”

The Dolphins are 8-8 heading into the regular-season finale Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (4-12) needing a win — and some help elsewhere — to reach the postseason for the third straight year.

It seemed a highly unlikely scenario for Miami just a few weeks ago.

“It’s a long season,” Waddle said. “We came a long way. The team grew in different ways with people being in and out of the lineup, being banged up. It allowed the team to grow. Playing meaningful football in January, it means a lot. This team really stepped up to the plate, stepped up to the challenge all year.

“I’m proud of it.”

The Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive last week by beating the Cleveland Browns 20-3 with Tyler “Snoop” Huntley filling in at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a hip injury. Huntley is again expected to be under center Sunday with the season on the line. Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa was “unlikely” to play.

Miami also needs a loss by Denver to Kansas City, which will rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes and start Carson Wentz instead. So, the Dolphins will also be Chiefs fans this week.

“My wife is from Missouri, actually, so I think I have to be a little bit, right?” defensive tackle Zach Sieler said, drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Jets could play the role of spoiler against their AFC East rivals.

New York was in the same spot as Miami, sitting at 2-6 and already having fired coach Robert Saleh. The Jets won against Houston to improve to 3-6. But unlike Miami, New York failed to turn its season around by going 1-6 since — including a 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 8.

Rodgers and the Jets face an offseason of uncertainty. The 41-year-old quarterback will take some time after Sunday to decide if he wants to continue playing, and New York — which will hire a new coach and general manager — will determine whether it wants to move forward with Rodgers.

“You know at some point this group will never get together (again),” Rodgers said. “So, just enjoying the last few moments with the guys and we obviously want to put a good product on the field.

“And Miami is playing for something, so we can kind of send them to vacation as well.”

No peeking

The Dolphins know part of their fate is in the hands of the Chiefs, who will kick off during the same 4:25 p.m. Eastern window as Miami’s matchup with the Jets.

But several Dolphins insisted they have no plans to keep tabs on that game.

“I think you know my answer is going to be I’m going to be worried about who I’ve got to block,” fullback Alec Ingold said. “What the assignment is, what my alignment is. … I mean, I can’t imagine the amount of regret that would go on the field if you miss an assignment, you miss a block because you’re up there peeking at a scoreboard. That’s not professional, and I don’t think that’s what we should be doing.”

Mr. 500

Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown pass in the Jets’ 40-14 blowout loss at Buffalo last week, so he enters the finale with 499 for his career in the regular season.

He needs one to join Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to throw 500 regular-season TD passes. And with retirement a possibility, it could be Rodgers’ last chance at the milestone.

“I would be fine sleeping in my bed 20 years from now with 499,” Rodgers said with a smile. “But 500 definitely looks better on paper.”

Milestone watches

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane needs one TD catch to join Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt as the only players in NFL history with 10 TD runs and 10 TD receptions over their first two seasons.

Miami WR Tyreek Hill needs one touchdown to become the first wide receiver and fifth player in NFL history to have seven or more TDs from scrimmage in each of his first nine seasons. Hill is also four catches from becoming the fourth player in NFL history to have 800 receptions and 11,000 yards receiving over their first nine seasons.

Rodgers and Davante Adams have connected 82 times for touchdowns, including the playoffs, and need one to pass Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for third on the NFL’s list of QB-WR duos.

Adams also needs 25 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight season, and sixth overall.

Dodson’s Dream

Many players would be pleased with being recognized for their impactful play during a season in which they were cut by another team.

Not Tyrel Dodson.

The Dolphins linebacker was waived by Seattle in November, claimed by Miami a day later and thrust into the starting lineup in place of injured linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. against Cleveland. Dodson led Miami with 15 tackles, an interception, quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

“It’s not satisfying at all,” Dodson said. “I’m not satisfied until I go down as the best ever to do this and that’s the goal I have in my mind. I don’t know how I’m going to get there, but I’m going to keep working to get there.”

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami Gardens, Florida, contributed.

