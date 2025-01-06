Chiefs should be well rested as they begin pursuit of a record 3rd straight Lombardi Trophy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only thing that the Chiefs learned on Sunday in Denver is that…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only thing that the Chiefs learned on Sunday in Denver is that their backups are not a playoff-quality team.

Their starters? Oh, they know how to win this time of year.

While the Chiefs were getting blown out 38-0 by the Broncos in a game that their longtime AFC West rivals needed to win to clinch a playoff spot, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their stars were taking it easy.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid chose to give them the weekend off with the No. 1 seed and first-round bye already secure, despite the possibility of rust setting in with at least 24 days before they would have to play their next game.

That would be in the divisional round as the Chiefs begin pursuit of a record third straight Lombardi Trophy in earnest.

The others who sat out Sunday entirely: Running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, wide receivers Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins, tight end Travis Kelce, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, pass rushers Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Justin Reid.

Throw in wide receiver Xavier Worthy and offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, each of whom played three snaps or less, and that is a combined 30 Pro Bowl appearances, 13 All-Pro nods and two NFL MVPs sitting out.

The result was predictably bleak: The Chiefs ran 33 plays, picked up five first downs and gained 98 yards of total offense, while the Broncos piled up 479 yards, scored five touchdowns and possessed the ball for nearly 42 minutes.

None of which really matters.

What matters now is that the Chiefs, who still finished the regular season 15-2 with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, have a first-round bye before turning their attention to the divisional round.

“We know what’s ahead of us as a team,” Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz said. “Patrick and everybody, all the starters, know what’s ahead of us, where we’re trying to go, and what we’re capable of doing. Mindset is on that.”

What’s working

The training staff and rehab room. While the Chiefs didn’t put much into Sunday’s game — though they would have preferred to play a little bit better — they also didn’t pick up any unnecessary injuries. The extra week off also should help Jones (calf), Taylor (knee), Pacheco (ribs) and everyone else dealing with aches and pains from a long season get well.

What needs help

The Chiefs signed Wentz to be a veteran QB capable of winning a game in a pinch. And while it was hard to judge his play given his surrounding cast, his finishing line against Denver was dismal: 10 of 17 passing for 98 yards.

Stock up

The starters on both sides of the ball. Because the drop-off to the second string was more pronounced than most had expected.

Stock down

Harrison Butker missed a 42-yarder just before halftime, giving him a missed FG and PAT in his past two games.

Injuries

DB Chamarri Conner hurt his collarbone but X-rays were negative and he should be fine for the playoffs.

Key stat

7-1 — That is Reid’s record following a first-round playoff bye.

Next steps

The Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round, which would mean the Broncos if they can win in Buffalo this weekend. If the No. 7 seed Broncos lose and sixth-seeded Pittsburgh wins in Baltimore, the Steelers would visit Arrowhead Stadium. And if the Bills and Ravens both win, the Chiefs would face the winner of the Texans-Chargers game.

