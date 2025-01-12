Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack will consider retirement during the offseason

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Mack is set to become a free agent for the first time in his…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Mack is set to become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career. Whether the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker decides to test the waters, though, is not the first thought on his mind.

Mack said Sunday that he is considering retirement but will take his time before making a final decision.

“It’s a lot of different thoughts in my head right now. I can’t really speak on a definitive decision on what I’m going to do,” Mack said as the Chargers cleaned out their lockers after a 32-12 loss to Houston in an AFC wild-card round game. “I have to talk to my wife, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after a loss. I’m trying not to be emotional through this process and think clearly.”

Mack was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl this season. He was the only player in the league this season with at least six sacks and nine passes defensed.

Mack’s 107 1/2 sacks since entering the NFL in 2014 are the third most over that span. His 256 hurries during that time lead the league, and his 454 quarterback pressures are second, along with forced fumbles (32) and strip-sacks (24).

However, Mack hasn’t enjoyed postseason success. This season was only the fourth time Mack has reached the playoffs, with each trip ending with a loss on the first weekend.

“I don’t want to go out with a loss based on who I am. I definitely want to make that push and play some important games in the playoffs,” he said. “I am trying not to think too much ahead but give myself some time and a grace period to think things through.”

Mack entered the league in 2014 when the Oakland Raiders made him the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft. He was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year before being traded to the Chicago Bears the week before the 2018 season after he and the Raiders could not agree on a contract extension.

Mack signed a six-year deal with the Bears that kicked in with the 2019 season before being dealt to the Chargers in 2022.

“I told myself a while ago that 10 years would be good. I fooled myself again,” Mack said. “Hoped I had a championship at the end, but things happen that you don’t plan for. I feel like my career has been rolling with the punches, going with the flow, and turning lemons into lemonade.”

Mack said he is considering retirement to spend more time with his family, which includes two sons, ages 2 and 3. He added that physically, he feels fine, especially since he usually doesn’t practice on Wednesdays leading up to games.

“It is more the mental strain of the game, just what it takes away from your family. It is one of the things that will weigh heavy on my decision,” he said.

However, Mack could re-sign and return for one more season to a Chargers squad that made a lot of progress in Jim Harbaugh’s first year as coach. The Bolts finished 11-6, a six-win improvement from 2023, allowed the fewest points in the league, and ranked 11th in total defense.

Harbaugh has been one of Mack’s biggest supporters and often lauded the veteran linebacker’s play and the leadership he brought to the locker room.

“It was a special year understanding what he has done in the short time he has been here and the potential in the building. The growth is inevitable,” Mack said about Harbaugh. “It was impressive what we were able to do and squeeze out.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.